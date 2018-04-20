Halifax councillor seeking ban on bull riding in municipal buildings
Coun. Shawn Cleary requesting staff report on the use of animals for entertainment
A Halifax councillor is urging the municipality to ban the use of animals for entertainment at government-owned buildings and properties, after receiving complaints from residents about an annual bull riding event.
Coun. Shawn Cleary will request a staff report on the issue at Tuesday's council meeting.
Cleary, who represents District 9, singled out bull riding as an example of an event that would be covered by the ban.
Bull riding is a rodeo sport where a rider is mounted onto a bucking bull and attempts to stay on for as long as possible.
Animal rights activists have argued the sport is cruel and unethical, saying uncomfortable straps and prods are used.
Cleary said the municipality can't ban these types of events outright, but he said they can control what happens in government-owned buildings.
"This is one example where I think we could easily have staff look at our policies," said Cleary.
The councillor said he received emails and calls from Halifax residents who were concerned about the bull riding competition that happens every summer at the Scotiabank Centre, which is owned by the municiaplity.
"It's not a sport or a show where we're highlighting the animal and treating animals ethically," said Cleary.
The council agenda said the ban would not prohibit animals in agricultural fairs, exhibitions or pet shows including horse or ox pulls, horse races and dog races, performances where people ride horses or ponies or the exhibition of animals for educational purposes.
Cleary said he's been looking into the issue for the past year and a half.
"I thought now was the time, before next summer, to put some policy in place," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.