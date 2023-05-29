Council eyes 2nd exit for Upper Tantallon neighbourhood where wildfire began

Halifax is looking at building a second exit for the Upper Tantallon neighbourhood where a disastrous wildfire began, as many residents in that community are dealing with damaged or destroyed homes.

On Tuesday evening, regional council passed Coun. Pam Lovelace's request to have staff investigate how to build a back exit for Westwood Hills off Hammonds Plains Road — roughly 25 kilometres outside Halifax.

"It is extremely important for the security and safety and the well-being of those residents," Lovelace, the councillor for that area, said during the meeting.

The Upper Tantallon neighbourhood falls in the "area of significant impact," and was still under an evacuation order Wednesday morning.

Coun. Pamela Lovelace represents District 13 of the Halifax Regional Municipality. (CBC)

Westwood, like many older neighbourhoods in the municipality, only has one main road in and out.

The issue of a second emergency exit has been raised by Westwood Hills residents for "many, many years," Lovelace said, but it's been difficult to change, as there are multiple landowners at the back end of the subdivision.

Lovelace said city staff will now have to work with landowners including the province, private citizens and Nova Scotia Power to figure out a solution.

"This is evidence now — we have demonstrated to all of those landowners that it is extremely important to have egress, and so we just need to work together and get it done," Lovelace said.

The city has started construction on two emergency exits for other areas impacted by the fire — in Haliburton Hills and Highland Park — since the municipality owns that land.

The wildfire started on May 28 and destroyed 150 homes in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

Why do some Halifax subdivisions only have one evacuation route? Duration 3:12 After the recent wildfires, some Halifax-area residents are asking why their neighbourhoods are designed with only one way in and out.

Many councillors said Tuesday that the fire has opened their eyes to similar vulnerable areas in their own districts.

Beaver Bank Coun. Lisa Blackburn said there are multiple subdivisions off Beaver Bank Road that are at risk.

Coun. Paul Russell of Lower Sackville said 200 homes on Hallmark Avenue only have one way in, while others off Sackville Drive already have issues getting out during expected events like parades or construction.

"If we have something like we have had over the past week — we're in trouble," Russell said.

Lovelace said a tragic event like the wildfire is the reason why she asked for a staff report in January 2021 about creating community connector roads for municipal neighbourhoods "restricted by limited emergency access routes."

Department of Natural Resources staff member Mark Shaw works to put out fires in the Tantallon, N.S., area on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Communications Nova Scotia)

That report is due back in December.

Multiple councillors raised the idea of looking at the issue through a wider lens to examine how Halifax should be adapting to climate change events like flooding and wildfires, and what could be learned from the Tantallon emergency.

CAO Cathie O'Toole said the city's new community safety department already has plans to work on Halifax evacuation routes and strategies, while Halifax Fire has a wildfire strategy underway for this year which would look at risk reduction.

O'Toole also said after the local state of emergency is lifted, there will be a review of the incident with lessons learned brought back to councillors, and frequently asked questions will be posted on the city website under the wildfire page.

