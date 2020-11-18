Halifax council votes for year-round sidewalk cafes

Halifax councillors voted in favour of new rules that will allow seasonal sidewalk cafes to operate year round, a move business commissions asked for because of COVID-19.

Owners of existing outdoor spaces have until the end of December to apply. Normally, seasonal cafes operate between mid-April and mid-November. In 2020, 50 seasonal licences were issued, along with 15 annual licences.

According to a report discussed on Tuesday, business owners will be responsible for the snow removal of the outdoor space as well as the temporary sidewalks adjacent to their patios.

Councillor Waye Mason said he was happy staff were able to deal with this request so quickly.

