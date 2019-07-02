Halifax council set to grapple with Convention Centre deficit
Officials with Events East will present council with revised business case
Halifax will grapple with an $11.1 million deficit for the new Convention Centre at a regional council meeting on Tuesday.
The municipality and the province have an agreement that means they split any losses evenly.
The municipality tries to cover its share of a deficit with money from a convention centre reserve fund.
Property taxes from the facility are put into the reserve. Property taxes are just over $2 million for the 2020-2021 budget year.
Officials with Events East, which operates the facility, will present council with its revised business case. It has been delayed from the end of March due to the pandemic.
All events planned for between March and September were cancelled or postponed. The Ticket Atlantic box office has also been closed.
The business plan assumes "that the current gathering limits and border restrictions will remain in place until the end of the fiscal year."
