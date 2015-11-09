Halifax council to consider new hospital parking proposal for Summer Street

Halifax regional council will consider a new parking garage proposal along Summer Street to support the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary hospital site.

The province's original plan involved a parkade to the south of the Museum of Natural History.

The building would have affected both the Wanderers Grounds, the home to Halifax's professional soccer club, and the riding ring of the Bengal Lancers. A new power plant was also envisioned for the green space at the corner of Bell Road and Summer Street.

"We have seen the new proposal and are encouraged that the province and municipality have found a way to work together to find a solution," Derek Martin, founder and president of HFX Wanderers FC, said in an email.

The Bengal Lancers declined to comment until after council votes on the issue.

Controversy over the original proposal led to a suggestion by municipal officials that part of Summer Street be used instead so the parking facility could be built on the same side as the hospital.

Better, but not great

But a new municipal report states that would mean moving too many utilities.

The new plan proposed by the province involves constructing a parkade with 512 spaces on the north side of the museum on provincial land where there used to be a staff parking lot.

The new power plant would move across the street next to a second parkade with 1,000 spaces on the former CBC site.

Coun. Waye Mason is pleased there will be less impact on the green space, but noted that in order to have 500 parking spaces on a smaller site the parkade will have to be eight storeys high.

"It'll be noticeable, people are going to see it," said Mason. "It's way better than what they originally proposed, but it's still not great though."

The proposal also includes a pedway over Summer Street to connect the parking garage with the hospital site. Halifax officials state in the report that "the pedway can be built in such a manner that it will not impede the use of Summer Street."

They do warn, however, there has not been enough time to determine the impact of the changes on traffic patterns and transit routes.

Councillors will debate the plan on Thursday.

