Halifax to reconsider use of 'Micmac' for street names, municipal facilities

Halifax regional council unanimously endorsed Tuesday a request for a staff report to review the use of the word "Micmac" for municipal streets and facilities.

The review will look at Micmac Boulevard, the Micmac Transit Terminal and Micmac Drive in Dartmouth, Micmac Street and Micmac Court in Halifax, and Micmac Drive and Micmac Park in Hammond Plains.

Coun. Sam Austin said the anglicized version of Mi'kmaq is not a slur, but is a colonial and outdated term.

He said he based the call for a review on the recommendations of the Cornwallis task force.

"This is a debate that has been simmering in Dartmouth for some time," Austin said. "I'm not sure what the outcome will be, but we need to have the conversation."

Coun. Pam Lovelace represents District 13. She noted her district includes families from both the Acadia First Nation and the Sipekne'katik First Nation.

Coun. Patty Cuttell said she hoped the report will include recommendations for municipal places that could be renamed to honour the Mi'kmaq.

"I think it's incredibly important to help us learn more about the place that we call home," she said.

The Halifax region cannot change instances where Micmac is used by a private entity or for a provincial lake.

