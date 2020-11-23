Halifax council approves motion to begin plan for Africville's future

Halifax regional council is looking to establish a vision for Africville's future.

Africville was one of Canada's oldest Black urban communities. It began in the 1800s and was torn down in the 1960s to make way for the construction of the MacKay Bridge. Africville had also been affected by the placement of a garbage dump next to the community, and the lack of water and sewage services.

The "visioning" process may include looking at the demands for reparation and future development possibilities.

"It's a story of racial injustice, institutional racism and deception," Coun. Lindell Smith, who tabled the motion, said during Tuesday's council meeting.

"But it is also one of perseverance, resilience and legacy."

Council has asked municipal staff to look into how the process should be done, and to put out a call for someone to lead it.

Smith's motion has seven parts, and includes:

A review of the 2010 Africville agreement.

A look at past and future development plans that impact Africville lands.

Collaboration with community organizations and Africville descendants.

The proposal also recommends using the visioning process to address the concerns of those involved in an ongoing class-action lawsuit.

Coun. Waye Mason said it's time for Halifax to make up for a decision that was wrong.

"Most of the slum clearance, as it was then called, was targeted at the most vulnerable people in our community," he said.

"We're now going to have a real, hard discussion about what can we do now."

Two young women walk by a house in Africville around 1965. (Bob Brooks/Nova Scotia Archives)

Coun. Becky Kent believes the visioning process will have broad appeal.

"I think it's so important, not only for our area, but for Nova Scotia at large," she said.

Coun. David Hendsbee has an idea about how some of the Africville lands should be used.

The Africville Museum preserves the history of the former Black settlement. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

"It should be converted to seniors housing for Africville descendents," he said. "We need to have these things fully explored and discussed."

Smith said the federal and provincial governments have "agreed in principle" to help with the costs of the visioning process.

