Halifax council may write letter against Quebec religious symbol ban

Halifax regional council has agreed to consider writing a letter to voice opposition to Quebec's Bill 21, but the municipality will not provide any financial support for the legal challenge.

In Quebec, the legislation prohibits provincial employees from wearing religious symbols while working.

Halifax Coun. Tony Mancini had asked for a letter opposing the law and a $50,000 grant for the groups taking it to court.

Mancini said Tuesday he received a lot of emails and calls on the issue over the past few days — some opposed to the idea and some who expressed pride about the move.

Most of his colleagues agreed with the idea of written support.

"I couldn't wear a cross to work and someone else couldn't wear a hijab? I believe it comes down to human rights and freedom of religion," said Coun. Iona Stoddard.

But Mayor Mike Savage argued against sending funds, noting that Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who is opposed to the bill, has raised concerns about cities using taxpayer dollars to fight laws in other provinces.

"I think it should be challenged by the government of Canada — that's who needs to fight this," said Savage.

A majority of councillors voted against the idea of a grant for the court case.

