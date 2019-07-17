2 Quinpool Road developments endorsed by Halifax regional council

Halifax Regional Council unanimously endorsed two development projects on the same block along Quinpool Road on Tuesday.

Both proposals will now proceed to a development agreement process.

They are the final projects councillors will deal with before voting on new development rules for the Halifax peninsula and parts of Dartmouth under the Centre Plan.

Dexel Developments is behind one of the proposals.

It includes an eight-storey apartment building, along with three-storey townhouses at the back of the site along Pepperell Street.

Coun. Matt Whitman was impressed.

"It's a nice-looking project, a nice building," said Whitman. "I think Quinpool Road deserves this, it's been a long time coming."

The second project is known as the TED building.

Facade Investments is behind the TED building, which includes nine and six-storey apartment towers, along with 3.5-storey townhouses along Pepperell Street. (Facade Investments Limited)

Facade Investments is behind the development, which includes nine- and six-storey apartment towers, along with 3.5-storey townhouses along Pepperell Street.

A man who owns rental properties in the area spoke in favour of the proposal.

"I think this will be a positive for Quinpool Road and will attract people to the area," said Joe Perault.

Coun. Waye Mason was also enthusiastic about the TED building.

"This is exactly what I want to see happen with the Centre Plan," said Mason. "This is the building to me that is the closest."

"This is a nice way to end the clutch of applications that have been coming in," added Coun. Shawn Cleary.

A public hearing on the Centre Plan is expected in September.

