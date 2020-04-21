HRM council to discuss how to honour RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson

A Cole Harbour, N.S., councillor says the community wants to honour RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died in the line of duty in April, by naming a municipal asset after her.

"We miss her," said Lorelei Nicoll, the Halifax Regional Municipality councillor for Cole Harbour-Westphal.

"She left a large void in the community and people want to commemorate her."

Stevenson was killed on April 19 when a gunman went on a rampage that left 22 people dead.

Coun. Lorelei Nicoll said Stevenson's family will get final say in how they commemorate their mother and wife. (CBC)

Nicoll said she will present a request to add Stevenson's name to a municipal asset at Tuesday's council meeting.

The request also suggests that Stevenson's name be added to the municipality's commemorative names list "to honour her bravery and service to HRM."

Nicoll said Stevenson lived in the Cole Harbour area with her family, where she was heavily involved in the community.

She said people have been looking for a way to honour her.

A petition to rename Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S., after Stevenson has garnered more than 75,000 signatures in two weeks.

But Nicoll said she's hoping Cole Harbour can find a way to commemorate Stevenson.

Members of the community have suggested the local pool, rink or trail system as possibilities to name after Stevenson, Nicoll said.

The memorial in front of the RCMP detachment in Enfield, N.S., where Stevenson worked. (Tim Krochak/Getty Images)

These ideas will be presented to Stevenson's family before a final decision.

Nicoll said she started the request now because the process can take time and she doesn't want to put pressure on Stevenson's family.

"It was something I didn't want them to have a delay," she said.

"So when they make a decision, this will be put in place for them and all the ducks will be in a row so it will be a much smoother process for them to deal with at that time."

MORE TOP STORIES