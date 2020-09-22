Halifax council to allow ride-hailing companies to operate in municipality
Halifax Regional Council has approved new rules that will allow transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the municipality.
Drivers will need criminal background checks every year
Halifax Regional Council has approved new rules that will allow transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the municipality.
Drivers will have to get criminal background checks every year along with the child abuse registry and a vulnerable persons check.
There were four votes against the move from councillors Steve Adams, Shawn Cleary, Lindell Smith and Richard Zurawski.
More to come.
With files from Pam Berman