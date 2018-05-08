Halifax approves largest capital budget in municipality's history

Halifax regional council has approved a new $1.1-billion operating and capital budget for 2022-23.

"The $319-million capital budget is the largest one in the municipality's history," said Jerry Blackwood, chief financial officer.

The new budget includes a 4.6 per cent increase in property taxes. Finance officials said that will add $94 to the average residential tax bill, which is a single-family home assessed at about $270,000. It would add $1,189 to the average commercial tax bill.

Coun. Trish Purdy called the tax hike "tone deaf."

"This is not the right time," said Purdy. "We have thousands of taxpayers struggling to make ends meet."

3% for climate plan

Three per cent of the increase is to cover the costs of Halifax's climate change program. Several councillors said those changes can no longer be put off.

"If we don't do this now, what condition are we leaving this planet for our own children?" said Coun. Tony Mancini. "There is never going to be a better time. Now is the time."

Coun. Lisa Blackburn insisted the HaliFACT program is not just about buying electric buses and installing solar panels, but is about "protecting roads and coastline from flooding and erosion as well as working to protect our forests from wildfire."

Only Purdy and Coun. David Hendsbee voted against the budget, but Coun. Tim Outhit said he hopes this year's hike does not set a trend.

"I'm worried that down the road, if we're not careful, we'll create a taxation emergency and also a housing affordability emergency," said Outhit.

"Next year we have to focus on making do with what we have."



