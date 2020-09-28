Halifax council set to endorse framework for anti-Black racism strategy

Halifax regional council plans to adopt a new framework that will help develop an anti-Black racism strategy.

"[The Halifax Regional Municipality] is at a pivotal point in demonstrating its commitment to addressing anti-Black racism in connection to its service delivery, internally and externally," the council report said.

"This is one opportunity that, if properly implemented, can have significant historic ramifications."

The proposed framework was created by a working group established in 2019 to address anti-Black racism in the municipality.

The working group was tasked with creating the framework last July, after the police killing of an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis sparked renewed interest in combating anti-Black racism around the world.

A project charter and steering committee were also created following the July meeting.

The African Nova Scotian Affairs Integration Office is leading the development, and eventual implementation, of the action plan.

The framework, which will be presented to Halifax council on Tuesday , will review ongoing work to address anti-Black racism, establish a project team and develop goals to impact services offered and supported by the municipality.

The framework says it will be guided by Afrocentric principles of unity, community, honour and mutual support.

If the framework is endorsed by council, community engagement sessions would take place this summer and the action plan would be completed later this year.

It's expected to be fully implemented by at least 2025.

