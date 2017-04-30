Halifax council sells 4 lots for affordable housing project in Dartmouth

Halifax regional council has sold four lots in north-end Dartmouth to a non-profit group so that some affordable housing can be built.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia plans to build 25 townhouses on True North Crescent.

It's a good location for an affordable housing project, said association spokesperson Jim Graham.

"With its proximity to the [John] MacNeil school, Albro Lake, the Pine Hill lookoff park, the library and the bus terminal, it's ideally suited for family housing," he said. "We're anxious to be in this for a long time."

A public hearing on the sale was held Tuesday evening. Landlord Mike Burgess was the only speaker. He has lived in North Dartmouth for more than 30 years.

"As a local businessman and a resident, I strongly support this project," he said. "We've gone from multiple vacancies to little or none."

Coun. Tony Mancini represents the area. He said these properties were designated for affordable housing by the former City of Dartmouth in 1991.

"These properties are needed, they were needed yesterday," said Mancini. "This is clearly something that we can do."

The four lots are located on True North Crescent in Dartmouth. (Halifax regional council)

The properties were appraised at $236,000. They were sold to the association for $4.

The association plans to begin work on the project immediately, which must be completed within five years.

Council will hold a special meeting on Nov. 24 to discuss affordable housing projects that are eligible for new federal funding under the Rapid Housing Initiative. Halifax has been allocated almost $8.7 million under the federal program designed to house vulnerable people across the country.

