Halifax eyes modular homes for 60 people living in tents or sheds

Halifax could spend $3.6 million to set up and operate modular homes over the winter for 60 people now living in tents or sheds.

The units in Dartmouth may be set up on Flotilla Lane off Alderney Drive, according to a municipal report set to be discussed Tuesday by regional council. A location in Halifax has not yet been identified.

According to a tweet by Coun. Waye Mason, setting up the modular housing units has been delayed by two to four weeks because the original ones the municipality had hoped to purchase "were not suitable for the intended purpose."

Mason said they could not be repaired quickly or inexpensively, so "alternative suppliers have been identified." He would not do an interview with CBC. His tweet said a formal update should be made later this week.

A report on emergency accommodations is on Tuesday's agenda for regional council to discuss.

According to the report, the cost of buying the modular units is $1.7 million and the cost of setting them up and providing water and sewer is $1.4 million.

Halifax has already spent almost $161,000 for meals, hotels and utilities at the Gray Arena, where an Out of the Cold shelter is currently housed. So far, regional council has only approved $500,000 for emergency accommodations.

