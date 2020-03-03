Provincewide ban on international school trips a 'possibility' due to coronavirus

Nova Scotia is considering a provincewide ban on international school trips as anxieties around the COVID-19 outbreak mount, Education Minister Zach Churchill said Tuesday.

Principals are meeting with staff from the regional centres of education over the next couple of days to discuss plans for the upcoming trips, Churchill said, and the government is waiting to get their feedback before making a final decision.

Churchill said in each region there are different trips at "various" risk levels depending on the destination, so the province wants to hear from parents and education centres on whether a "system-wide decision is necessary."

"The situation is evolving, anxiety levels are increasing," Churchill said Tuesday. When asked if he's contemplating ban, he said it "is a possibility, but we have not made a determination on that yet."

It's a quick change in tune from just four days ago, when Churchill said the decision to cancel or alter international school trips rests with travel companies and parents.

The minister added the government will have to make a final decision soon, since many of these international trips take place over the upcoming break during March 16-20.

MORE TOP STORIES