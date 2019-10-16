Halifax cop facing 7 weapons and theft charges

A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing seven charges, including weapons offences, following a theft at a Halifax store.

Const. Jennifer McPhee, a 17-year veteran of the force, was arrested on Sept. 13 — the day of the incident — and released that evening, according to police. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the business.

The 42-year-old was charged Wednesday with careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, contravention of storage regulations, theft under $5,000 and disguise with intent.

Police did not release her name publicly until the charges were sworn.

McPhee has been suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

2 other officers being investigated

Dan Kinsella, chief of the Halifax Regional Police, addressed the Sept. 13 incident last week, saying criminal charges were being pursued against three officers accused of committing crimes in the municipality in recent weeks.

Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, was charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault. The Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, said Farrow knew the owner of the home, whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

He was off-duty when he was arrested and has also been suspended.

A third officer was arrested and released without charges after a domestic incident on Oct. 7 in Eastern Passage. The 35-year-old man was off-duty. SIRT is investigating.

Kinsella will be speaking to the media on Thursday to discuss the charges against McPhee.

