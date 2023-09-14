Halifax contractor sentenced to 17 months in jail, plus probation for fraud

A Halifax contractor that was embroiled in several fraud cases has been sentenced to nearly 17 months in jail and two years of probation.

Judge Elizabeth Buckle rendered her decision on the case of Robert Allan Monk earlier this month. The 52-year-old had pleaded guilty to 20 charges against him.

Those charges include several counts each of fraud under $5,000, fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime both below and over $5,000, and breach of probation.

Investigators said Monk often agreed to do home improvement work for a number of people, asking for payment upfront, in most cases. After the money was e-transferred, Monk would not perform the work and would stop communicating with clients.

In one case, he went to a home to do some work and stole a credit card and checks from the client.

16 victims involved

Buckle said Monk's fraudulent acts took place over the course of three years, between September 2019 and August 2022, and involved 16 victims.

In her decision, she said it was important to consider the scope of Monk's impact on the victims.

The offences "impact honest labourers and the community at large by eroding trust," she said. "They involve taking advantage of ordinary people who are not sophisticated purchasers of services.

"None of the offences involved momentary lapses of judgment. Each required some planning and renewed or continuous deceit over a period of time," she added.

However, Buckle said his "moral blameworthiness" was lessened by the addiction to crystal meth Monk reported, which his lawyer argued changed the natures of the offences from crimes of greed to crimes of desperation.

Monk was given a 510-day jail sentence, less a pretrial credit of 353 days accumulated while in custody, for a "go-forward" sentence of 157 days, or just over five months, Buckle said.

During his probation, Monk is to have no contact with his victims and is not permitted within 25 metres of their homes. He's also barred from using, directly or indirectly, online or social media marketplaces like Kijiji and Craigslist to advertise or solicit any contractor or handyman services.

Monk will also not be able to hold a debit or credit card, bank card or check money order unless it's in his name. He's also to attend assessment and counselling, as directed by a probation officer.

Buckle also granted restitution orders for the 16 victims, totalling more than $28,000.

