Halifax constable accused of stealing money during traffic stop

Nova Scotia's police watchdog says it has charged a Halifax police officer accused of stealing money out of a wallet during a traffic stop on Aug. 12.

The Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release Wednesday that Const. Anthony George Sparks with Halifax Regional Police has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

The news release did not say how much money is alleged to have been stolen or where the alleged theft happened.

Sparks is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court for arraignment Oct. 9.