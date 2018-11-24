Halifax considers renaming park after slain LGBT activist

Inglis Street Park, nestled at the bend in the road where Inglis Street meets Barrington Street in downtown Halifax, may be renamed to honour slain LGBT activist Raymond Taavel.

Taavel, 49, was attacked and killed April 17, 2012 on Gottingen Street while protecting another person.

Halifax regional council will consider the proposal Tuesday.

A staff report to the mayor and council noted Taavel should be considered because he risked his life to save someone else, his community service, his demonstration of "excellence, courage or exceptional service to citizens," and because his "name reflects the history and or culture" of Halifax's culturally diverse communities.

Inglis Street Park is located at 1004 Barrington Street, at a bend in the corner where Barrington Street meets Inglis Street. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The report noted Taavel "worked since his teenage years tirelessly and with vigour for the rights of anyone facing discrimination and marginalization."

It noted Taavel was a "key participant in the successful effort to have equal marriage and transgender rights added to the N.S. Human Rights Act."

It also noted Taavel was "the driving force" behind Halifax's first public proclamation of Pride Week and flying the parade flag at city hall.

Taavel was posthumously awarded the QEII Diamond Jubilee medal for his contributions to Canada. There is also a plaque in honour of him on Gottingen Street.