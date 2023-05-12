Halifax Transit says new bylaw needed as safety incidents increase

Halifax Transit is behind a proposed bylaw that would establish guidelines for safety and security in the wake of an increase in incidents involving drivers and transit users.

A staff report provided to Halifax Regional Municipality council members said Halifax does not have a bylaw for public transit.

In a recent presentation to council, Philip Herritt, the director of transit operations for Halifax Transit, said the number of incidents increased by 107 per cent between 2018 and 2022.

Herritt said there have been 1,500 incidents involving disruptive passengers, fare disputes, intoxicated passengers and road rage so far this year.

He said the authority expects that number to exceed 2,600 by the end of the year.

Herritt presented a map to council showing that most of the reported incidents occurred at the bridge terminal in Dartmouth, Mumford terminal, Lacewood terminal and Scotia Square.

"Addressing these areas of focus and current gaps become crucial for ensuring the utmost safety and the proposed bylaw is part of the overall plan program to create a stronger customer service and safety-orientated environment," Herritt told council.

Phillip Herritt is director of transit operations for Halifax Transit. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The staff report said the lack of regulation prevents the transit authority from responding "in an adequate and timely manner" to issues.

Penalties and bans

According to the report, the provincial Protection of Property Act only applies to transit premises and not to vehicles.

"This currently results in banned passengers boarding transit vehicles to repeat the same violent behaviour," the report said.

"Similarly, there is currently no regulation to impose time restrictions on passengers using transit facilities as a shelter, allowing them to stay in transit terminals for extended periods of time."

The proposed bylaw allows for the imposition of penalties and bans on transit use of up to six months. It includes an appeal process.

Although Halifax Transit ferries are under federal jurisdiction, Herritt told council the authority can ban people from the ferry terminals under provincial legislation.

Herritt said if council passes the bylaw, the authority would hire four service supervisors for various locations within the system. He said they would be available to answer questions from the public and to provide transit support.

Council members voted unanimously in support of the proposed bylaw. It must now pass a second reading before it can be approved.

