Halifax Commons pool and pavilion to open this summer

The new, $18-million aquatics facility being built at the Halifax Commons is set to open to the public this July, along with a modular stage and pavilion, city staff say.

The facility will have a 450-person capacity pool with a six-foot deep end, lane swimming and aquatic climbing walls, according to the city's website.

The old splash pad will become an updated "water plaza" with fountain sprays and interactive features. The nearby pavilion will feature a year-round community space and kitchen.

There will also be a new tree grove and green space beside the splash pad.

An aerial view of the planned layout for the new facility that's set to open in July. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Municipality)

Construction crews broke ground at the site in April 2022.

Ryan Nearing, a public affairs adviser with Halifax Regional Municipality, said aim is to create an accessible space that all residents can enjoy. For example, the pool will have a sloped, beach style entrance, a barrier-free lift and gender-neutral change rooms.

"Our real hope is that this will become, and continue to be a central community pillar for the region," Nearing said.

There's a newly built playground near the site and funding to build a larger playground is up for approval by regional council later this month in this year's municipal budget, he said.

A rendering of the proposed building bordering the outdoor pool planned for the Halifax Commons. (MJMA & Abbott Brown Architects)

The aquatics facility will also be net zero, powered by solar panels on the roof of the pavilion, Nearing said.

Bookings for the stage and community space will open once construction is complete. The municipality is currently hiring staff to work at the aquatics facility.

