Council to debate $15M plan to revamp Halifax Common pool area

A new municipal report recommends replacing the outdoor pool on the Halifax Common, installing a new splash pad beside it and constructing an aquatic building with enough multipurpose space to house a new all-ages music venue.

The proposed project, which will be debated by Halifax regional council on Tuesday, has an estimated cost of between $15 and $17 million.

That includes demolishing the Pavilion building, which has the current music venue, construction of the new facilities and landscaping. It's work, according to the local councillor, that is necessary to replace the well-used facilities.

"If you want to build something for the hundreds of people who want to be in the water and last 40 years, you can't cheap out," said Coun. Waye Mason.

"Right now in the summer when it's hot they have 15 minutes in the pool and then the whistle blows and they have to get out and there's already a line up of at least another pool full of people."

Pool could fail

If the plan is approved, the current outdoor pool would be closed in the fall of 2021. Halifax municipal staff admit there is a high risk of it failing before the new facility is completed in the spring of 2023. The pool was closed for a week in July because it was losing water.

Mason points out construction on the Common is complicated because of the underground water and sewer lines and the significant amount of fill put in over the years that requires substantial footings for any buildings.

The multipurpose community space will be big enough to hold up to 100 people for music events.

"It could be used for all ages shows at night but would have a divider down the middle and its own washrooms and could be used for birthday parties at the pool or rec programming," said Mason.

The councillor adds this is just a conceptual plan and the public will be consulted before a final detailed plan is completed. The proposal includes moving the playground from its existing site to where the Pavilion building is currently located. The playground equipment would also be updated.

