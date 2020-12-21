Halifax's Emera Oval set to open Jan. 4 with reduced capacity

The skating oval on the Halifax Common is scheduled to open for the season on Jan. 4, but with some pandemic-induced modifications.

Halifax Regional Municipality announced Monday that the Emera Oval will operate at reduced capacity this season, and skaters will be expected to sign up in advance.

Registration for free public skate times will open two days in advance on the municipality's website and by phone at 902-490-4666.

Free equipment loans including skates and helmets will be available, as in years past, but skaters are encouraged to bring their own, if possible. Equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Children aged 12 and under have to wear CSA-approved, multi-impact hockey helmets. Everyone over the age of 12 is encouraged to wear a helmet.

There will be no group or school bookings this season.

MORE TOP STORIES