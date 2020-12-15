Halifax committee wants province to take lead on Williams Lake dam fix

Halifax's municipal environment committee agrees with hundreds of people in the community of Spryfield that the dam at Williams Lake needs urgent repairs.

But committee members, who discussed a report on the problem at a meeting Thursday, said they believe the province should take the lead on the project.

Last summer the water levels dropped by 1.3 metres from the top of the dam, exposing the bottom of the lake. The lake has houses on one side, and the Shaw Wilderness Park on the other. Water drains from the dam down a brook that goes to the North West Arm.

More than 900 people signed a petition calling on the municipality to fix the dam. Margo Kerr, the president of William Lake Dam Association, made an appeal to members of the committee Thursday.

"Save the millions of gallons that are leaving the lake every day and flowing into the North West Arm," said Kerr.

Kerr also said it is "not reasonable for community groups to be responsible for critical infrastructure" and welcomed any level of government to step up.

Docks sit high and dry on rocks well above the waterline on parts of Williams Lake in this undated photo. (Williams Lake Dam Association)

The councillor for the area, Shawn Cleary, agreed there are good reasons for the municipality to be involved.

"Because we own the Shaw Wilderness Park and own land around the dam, we do have skin in the game," said Cleary.

But Coun. Sam Austin pointed out that the "carriage of waterways" is provincial jurisdiction.

"I think this does need the provincial piece before we go any further," said Austin.

Coun. Kathryn Morse pointed out that the province is doing a review of all dams across Nova Scotia.

"They're scattered all over the province and in varying states of decay, so I suspect that the timeline the province is on would be different than the one we might want to be on," said Morse.

Cleary said there could also be a role for the federal government.

The environment committee agreed a letter should be written to the province asking for repairs to the Williams Lake dam, but that needs final approval from regional council.

MORE TOP STORIES