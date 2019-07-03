Halifax council committee mulls restricting drive-thrus

Halifax councillors on the city's environment and sustainability committee are set to debate on Thursday whether there should be restrictions on businesses that use drive-thrus.

The idea is to reduce the greenhouse gases vehicles emit while waiting in line.

Coun. Richard Zurawski said the municipality should be moving away from allowing more businesses to serve customers in idling cars and discouraging what he calls "car culture."

"I worry about the future. I worry about where we're going without some action right now," said Zurawski.

The committee will debate whether it should ask staff to look at options for placing restrictions on building new drive-thrus or expanding older ones.

Concerns for people with disabilities

Coun. Lisa Blackburn said she's heard concerns from people with disabilities. She said people who have difficulty getting in and out of vehicles are worried about where drive-thru restrictions could go.

"I share those concerns as well," Blackburn said. "Yes, we have a car culture. But at the same time, we have to recognize that not all of our residents have the same abilities."

Zurawski said he's willing to look at the pros and cons, but he thinks it's worth staff's time to examine how to implement the idea.

"In any change, you get those that say, 'This is a great idea' and you get those who say, 'Well, it's going to inconvenience me,'" he said. "It's a difficult idea to implement and there are certain shortcomings with that."

What drive-thru customers think

At a busy McDonald's drive-thru in Halifax, customers shared their opinions on the issue.

Michelle Hardy said she uses drive-thrus because they're convenient and quick.

"But I do turn off my car when I'm in the drive-thru if there's a line up because I don't like their exhaust coming into my face either," Hardy said.

Jesse Heeley said he doesn't use drive-thrus often.

Coun. Lisa Blackburn says she's received the most feedback concerning drive-thrus from people with disabilities. (CBC)

"I don't think drive-thrus are the worst thing in the world, but I don't think they're necessary," he said. "If they weren't there, it wouldn't impact my day-to-day life."

David Logan said sometimes drive-thrus just make better business sense.

"If you're a business that's opened 24 hours or something like that and you have to run a limited staff for those hours, it just makes more sense," he said.

"Just because then you can have people come right to the drive-thru and have two or three people working it."

