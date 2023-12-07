Halifax just had a colder-than-normal month for the first time in more 4 years

Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says until November 2023, the HRM area had experienced 53 consecutive months with temperatures that were either within degree of normal or above normal.

An incredible run has just come to an end in the Halifax area.

For the first time since May 2019, a monthly temperature has averaged more than one degree below normal in the Halifax area.

Up to November 2023, the metro region had experienced 53 consecutive months, or four-and-half years, with temperatures that were either within degree of normal, or above normal.

Normal temperatures are based on the 30-year average recorded between 1991-2020.

The 53-month streak occurred at both the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Halifax-Shearwater weather stations and, over that time, temperatures averaged about one degree above normal.

And then along came November.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon shows average daily temperatures across Nova Scotia in November compared to average temperatures for the month from 1991 to 2020. (CBC)

The month of November finished 1.7 degrees below normal at the airport and 1.2 degrees below normal at Shearwater.

The month of November was also colder than normal elsewhere across the province, which has certainly been the exception to the rule over the past four years.

Since May 2019, Greenwood has experienced just six months below normal. Closer to the coastline, Sydney had just four months and Yarmouth only two months below average.

(CBC)

The remainder of the months have been either near or above average.

In addition to the rising temperatures around the globe, recent studies have shown that due to climate change, ocean temperatures surrounding the Maritimes are warming faster than 97.5 per cent of the other world oceans. Slower to cool off, warmer ocean water acts like a blanket, keeping temperatures milder, especially at night and in the fall and winter months.

Gulf of Maine, left, and the world’s oceans, right, recorded warmer temperatures from1982 through to 2021. Yellow areas indicate regions that are warming faster than 97.5% of the world’s oceans. (Credit: Gulf of Maine Research Institute)

A big thank you and courtesy to Jonathan Buffett from the Cape Breton Mesonet for sharing the recently updated 1991-2020 climate normals for the Halifax region.

MORE TOP STORIES