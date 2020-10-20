Halifax considering 2 bids for long-awaited Cogswell District redevelopment
Dexter Construction, Miller Paving have submitted bids over $90M
Halifax has received two bids on the demolition and street construction work for the Cogswell redevelopment project.
The bid from Dexter Construction is $91,732,000. Miller Paving bid $99,685,077.
The tender has not been awarded.
The municipality asked for interested companies to submit their qualifications in 2018.
Municipal officials were looking for companies that had experience in at least two similar projects in the past 10 years.
At the end of January, three companies were invited to bid.
The work involves removing the current interchange and replacing it with new streets, multi-use trails and a bikeway.
The project also involves the creation of parks, a roundabout and a transit hub.
Underground utilities will need to be installed, including a district energy system using heat from the wastewater treatment facility.
All the work will be done in phases so traffic can move through the area at all times.
The work could begin this fall.
