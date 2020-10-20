Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Halifax considering 2 bids for long-awaited Cogswell District redevelopment

Halifax has received two bids on the demolition and street construction work for the Cogswell redevelopment project.

Dexter Construction, Miller Paving have submitted bids over $90M

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Land negotiations were finalized between the Halifax Regional Municipality and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in January. (Halifax Regional Municiaplity)

The bid from Dexter Construction is $91,732,000. Miller Paving bid $99,685,077.

The tender has not been awarded.

The municipality asked for interested companies to submit their qualifications in 2018.

Municipal officials were looking for companies that had experience in at least two similar projects in the past 10 years.

At the end of January, three companies were invited to bid.

The work involves removing the current interchange and replacing it with new streets, multi-use trails and a bikeway.

The project also involves the creation of parks, a roundabout and a transit hub.

The area will feature a new roundabout near Cornwallis Street. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Underground utilities will need to be installed, including a district energy system using heat from the wastewater treatment facility.  

All the work will be done in phases so traffic can move through the area at all times.

The work could begin this fall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

