People living in 5 Halifax tent encampments ordered to leave in coming weeks

Municipal staff attached letters to some tents Wednesday morning advising the people in them that they're soon going to have to move.

People living in five tent encampment sites in Halifax are being ordered to leave in the coming weeks, with the municipality warning they could be fined or even arrested if they don't comply.

The municipality is closing five of 11 designated sites, saying better options are now available for the people living in those tents. Residents must be out by Feb. 26.

A news release said the province and service providers have identified indoor sheltering and supportive housing options, and will be working with residents of the encampments to move indoors.

Notices were posted Wednesday morning at the Geary Street green space in Dartmouth, at Saunders Park, Victoria Park and Grand Parade in Halifax, and at the ballfield on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

The notice said failure to vacate the properties "is an offence under the Protection of Property Act for which any person can be arrested by a peace officer and removed from the property."

Nicholas Robert Coulombe speaks outside of his tent in Grand Parade in Halifax on Wednesday. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Nicholas Robert Coulombe, who is living at the encampment in Grand Parade, said he's not sure what he will do now.

"I don't know," Coulombe said outside his tent on Wednesday morning, adding that although his future is uncertain, he didn't plan to stay at Grand Parade forever.

A news release from the municipality said it "remains committed to ensuring those sleeping rough are provided better alternatives, working toward having safer, long-term housing options for everyone who needs them.

"Indoor facilities are a better option than sleeping rough," it said. "They offer much needed supports and provide a warm space, electricity, running water, showers, laundry services, regular meals and a place to store belongings."

Tents with notices from the municipality attached to them are shown Wednesday at Victoria Park in Halifax. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

In summer 2022 and fall 2023, the municipality designated a number of sites for tent encampments. Six designated sites are still open.

"From the outset, the municipality has been clear that the creation of designated locations would be temporary," the release said.

"They were established to address an immediate need to ensure people had a location to go to if they had no other option but to sleep rough."

Mayor Mike Savage is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. AT.

