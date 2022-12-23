Halifax schoolkids say 'pryvit' to Ukrainian refugees in handmade Christmas cards

It may not have been the reception that some had hoped for, but two-year-olds can be unpredictable at the best of times.

On Thursday, Dominika Kozlova squirmed in her mother's arms and cried as she was given a Christmas card that was handmade by a student at Rockingham Elementary School.

The students at the school wanted to give a little bit of holiday cheer to children who have arrived in Halifax as refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Dominika's mother, Katya Kozlova, happily accepted the card for Dominika, who quickly turned her attention to climbing the piles of donated furniture at The Ukrainian Store, a facility where Ukrainian refugees can pick up the items they need to start their lives in Canada.

Kozlova, who has been in Halifax for six months, said the cards are a great idea.

Katya Kozlova holds her daughter Dominika while they visit The Ukrainian Store, which contains donated items made available to Ukrainian refugees. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

"We very, very thankful for all Canadian peoples because it's very big support for us. You very kind. All Canadian people are very kind person."

The cards are available to Ukrainian refugees who visit the store.

Lindsey Bosnick, the teacher of the Grade 2/3 class at Rockingham Elementary, came up with the idea of doing a toy drive in her classroom for Ukrainian refugees in Halifax.

"We just talked about what it would be like for children to have to just suddenly, you know, leave their home, leave everything that they know and come here.… And how would we feel if that was us? And how amazing would it be if we were gifted someone else's toy," Bosnick said.

"Immediately, there was this buzz in the room."

Lindsey Bosnick is a teacher at Rockingham Elementary School. She came up with the idea of doing a toy drive for children who had fled the war in Ukraine. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

The students began to think of toys they could donate, from stuffed animals to toy planes to even a Frozen waffle maker.

It was a student who came up with the idea of making cards, too.

The construction paper cards include drawings of Ukrainian flags, Christmas trees, hearts, smiling faces and messages of hope and good wishes, such as "Merry Christmas. I hope you are happy in Canada," "I hope you enjoy getting to know Halifax," and "I hope you have an amazing day and I hope you make some new friends."

The cards are available at The Ukrainian Store in Halifax. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Bosnick said the project was an opportunity for them to learn about empathy and giving.

"We had tied some stories in as well … where the theme is about kindness and it's better to give than to receive. And a few of them commented, one said it makes my heart feel fuzzy doing this," Bosnick said.

"They are a crew with just the biggest hearts. So I know this was meaningful to them."

Cards give comfort, connection

The card project resonated deeply with Natalia Chudaeva, a volunteer with The Ukrainian Store who helped co-ordinate the donation.

Chudaeva is Russian-born, but her grandmother was Ukrainian. Her grandmother was 10 when the Nazis occupied her village in western Ukraine and forced the children to dig trenches by hand. She suffered frostbite on her legs that affected her for the rest of her life, Chudaeva said.

Natalia Chudaeva is a volunteer with The Ukrainian Store in Halifax and helped co-ordinate the card and toy donation. (Frances Willick/CBC)

"This is where those childhood trauma memories kind of translate through the generations. And seeing similar things happening to other children in the nowaday society … I am having feelings for those children and other people of Ukraine who are struggling."

Chudaeva said receiving thoughtful cards and gifts from Canadian children will help young refugees in Halifax.

"I think for the child to be leaving your own safe environment and coming to a place where you don't know anybody, this message will give them a level of comfort and give them a connection to other children and basically help them to feel … more safe and welcomed in the new environment."

MORE TOP STORIES