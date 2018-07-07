'Pure fun, celebration and joy' planned for East Coast Kite Festival

A group of students in Halifax has created a festival fusing the cultures of Nova Scotia and India based on the love of kite flying.

The second annual East Coast Kite Festival, put on by the Indian Festivals Club of Nova Scotia, takes place Saturday on Citadel Hill between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The event is inspired by India's own International Kite Festival and harvest celebration, Uttarayan. Held during January in Gujarat, India, the two-day festival typically involves kite-fighting competitions using handmade kites.

"On the weekend, we were sitting together and missing all the festivities and all the fun that we used to have back in India. We started thinking, why not do it here?" says Nirav Mistry, the club's vice-president of events.

The East Coast Kite Festival is being held at Citadel Hill on Saturday and is expected to draw thousands of kite enthusiasts. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

Members met as international students at Dalhousie University, seeking out support during their transition to life in the Maritimes.

They formed a club in 2013 to recreate traditional events they grew up with in Southeast Asia. Since then, they have hosted celebrations for Diwali, Holi and Navatri, and represented India in numerous multicultural festivals across the province.

But club president Nik Kachhadiya says they want participants to simply "fly as high as they can."

"Our motive is just pure fun, celebration and joy," he says. "We are trying to hold events where everyone is welcome."

Kachhadiya says that despite last year's low wind, cloud cover and minimal promotion, their first kite fest drew upwards of 800 people.

He expects to see around 4,000 kite enthusiasts at Citadel Hill this year, based from an enthusiastic social media response and the anticipated good weather.

The Indian Festivals Club of Nova Scotia demonstrated kite flying on the Halifax Common on Canada Day. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

Although there have been smaller kite festivals in the past held on Citadel Hill and Halifax Common, Kachhadiya says the club hopes to create an ongoing tradition that will eventually catch the world's attention.

"We want to attract different kite flyers across Canada or across the globe," Kachhadiya says of the future. "This is the perfect location to fly kites."

The club has also collaborated with Amherst, Windsor and the South Shore region to boost the profile of their main Citadel Hill event. This summer-long tour of kite displays has been dubbed the Atlantic Kite Festival.

Kachhadiya says it's all a part of the club's mission to "bridge the gap between communities" by contributing to their multicultural scene.

"We're going to stay here in Nova Scotia. We need to contribute somehow to the local economy and to the local culture as well," he says.

Read more stories at CBC Nova Scotia