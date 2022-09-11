Halifax church blesses bikes to encourage people to ride them
The First Baptist Church in Halifax says caring for the environment is central to the church's beliefs
The First Baptist Church in Halifax is doing its part to encourage local residents to use bikes through a blessing event that happened Sunday.
About a dozen people brought their scooters and bikes to the second-annual event. Rev. Rusty Edwards led a prayer that showed gratitude to the environmentally friendly modes of transportation and prayed for the safety of those using them.
Edwards said the initiative is a way to create a more bike-friendly Halifax. He said everyone has a responsibility to be caretakers of the natural world and should work to support efforts within the city to live healthier, greener lives.
"Care of the environment is central to what we believe our calling is as people following in the good and just ways of God," said Edwards.
He also hopes to also attract more people to the church through the event.
Shelly Currie commutes from Halifax to her job in Dartmouth on her e-bike.
She said the blessing aligns with her values of environmental conservation and preservation.
"I enjoy biking around town," she said. "It's a great way to see our beautiful city. I consider myself a steward of the land and that's my way to be able to give back and preserve creation."
The minister's daughter, Addison Edwards, said she often rides her scooter around her neighborhood. She said the prayer for the bike made her feel safe and protected.
Bicycle bells were rung together to mark the end of the prayer.
