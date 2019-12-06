'Sham of a light job': Residents take dim view of Halifax's Christmas tree

People in Halifax are hoping to see the Christmas tree in Grand Parade get a sprucing up after this year's "sham of a light job."

Heather Green, who lives in Halifax's south end, was walking home on Thursday night when she took notice.

"It looks like someone sneezed the lights on and then kind of forgot about the bottom half of it," Green said.

"They tried to do the draping method, which I can appreciate, but it's not done well at all. Then they just tried to reach over to a huge empty spot with just one strand."

The people who did this sham of a light job to this gorgeous tree should be ashamed. <a href="https://t.co/V5Mlhxyd11">pic.twitter.com/V5Mlhxyd11</a> —@_heathergreen

Green said she felt sad and disappointed by the tree and shared a photo on Twitter, where others shared their chagrin.

"They always have a tree in that area and I think it always looked kind of normal, which is probably what you should go for — people not noticing the lights."

It's in stark contrast to Nova Scotia's tree for Boston, which is sparkling with hundreds of glittering lights and decorations.

Sgt. Yorston & Cst. Gillis are proud to represent the RCMP at the Boston Tree<br>Lighting Ceremony with Nova Scotia’s <a href="https://twitter.com/TreeforBoston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TreeForBoston</a>. We hope you enjoyed<br>following the tree’s journey from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trenton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trenton</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Boston?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Boston</a>. Until next year, thank<br>you & Happy Holidays, Boston! 🎄 <a href="https://t.co/VS9Vdn9yOz">pic.twitter.com/VS9Vdn9yOz</a> —@RCMPNS

Brynn Budden, a city spokesperson, said on Thursday that staff believe that the lights at the bottom of the tree may have been disconnected or the bulbs aren't working.

She said the lights that are not working may be why the tree looks unfinished, adding that the city doesn't put ornaments on the lower half of the tree to prevent theft.

Budden said staff are studying the matter. She said there have been no complaints to the city's 311 service.

The trees been decorated ladies and gents looks nice 🥰🥰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/downtown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#downtown</a> <a href="https://t.co/SVkeGujsRB">pic.twitter.com/SVkeGujsRB</a> —@RolePlaysGames

