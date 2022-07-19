Halifax beach closed due to high bacteria levels
The city says high bacteria levels can be caused by a variety of factors including dogs, birds, other wildlife and high temperatures.
Officials say Chocolate Lake beach is closed to swimming until further notice
Halifax Regional Municipality is warning residents that Chocolate Lake beach is closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
Recent municipal testing shows levels of bacteria in the water exceeding Health Canada swimming guidelines.
