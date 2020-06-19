Skip to Main Content
22-year-old man who went under water at Chocolate Lake has died
A 22-year-old Halifax man who was taken to hospital on Wednesday after going under water at Chocolate Lake has died, according to police.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Chocolate Lake on Wednesday

CPR was administered to a 22-year-old man at Chocolate Lake before he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. Police reported on Friday the man had died. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Chocolate Lake at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said at the time that CPR was administered to the man and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed the man died.

