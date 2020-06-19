22-year-old man who went under water at Chocolate Lake has died

A 22-year-old Halifax man who was taken to hospital on Wednesday after going under water at Chocolate Lake has died, according to police.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Chocolate Lake at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said at the time that CPR was administered to the man and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed the man died.

MORE TOP STORIES