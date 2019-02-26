Skip to Main Content
Halifax chicken restaurant will remain closed for an undetermined time after 'significant' fire
A fire that may have started in a Halifax chicken restaurant’s dryer will leave the establishment closed for an undetermined time, the owners said.

Fire may have started in restaurant’s dryer, owners say

CBC News ·
The windows of the Chkn Chop restaurant on North Street were papered over following Sunday's fire. (Robert Short/CBC)

"The fire which occurred yesterday evening in our restaurant has been deemed accidental and was likely caused by a dryer located in a storage room," the CHKN Chop restaurant said in an Instagram post on Monday.

No one was in the restaurant or injured during the Sunday evening fire on North Street.

"We are doing everything in our power to reopen as quickly as we can," they said, adding the damage was "significant."

The owners retained a sense a levity by offering a charred specialty, "The Incinerator."

