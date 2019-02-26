Halifax chicken restaurant will remain closed for an undetermined time after 'significant' fire

A fire that may have started in a Halifax chicken restaurant's dryer will leave the establishment closed for an undetermined time, the owners said.

"The fire which occurred yesterday evening in our restaurant has been deemed accidental and was likely caused by a dryer located in a storage room," the CHKN Chop restaurant said in an Instagram post on Monday.

No one was in the restaurant or injured during the Sunday evening fire on North Street.

"We are doing everything in our power to reopen as quickly as we can," they said, adding the damage was "significant."

The owners retained a sense a levity by offering a charred specialty, "The Incinerator."

MORE TOP STORIES