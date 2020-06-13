Healing walk to honour Chantel Moore takes place Saturday in Halifax

A healing walk is taking place in memory of Chantel Moore in Halifax on Saturday.

The ceremony for Indigenous peoples and supporters will begin in Grand Parade at 1 p.m., before a walk in prayer to the waterfront to conclude the event.

The event is one of many happening across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to honour Moore, the 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was shot and killed by police in Edmundston earlier this month.

Healing walks are also taking place in Edmundston, Fredericton, Moncton and the Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton on Saturday.

The Edmundston Police Force has said an officer shot a woman during a wellness check June 4 after she threatened him with a knife. The officer was not injured.

Moore's funeral was Thursday. Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is investigating the shooting and the province confirmed on Thursday a coroner's inquest will take place.

Walk attendees urged to wear regalia, certain colours

Attendees of the 'Healing Walk K'jipuktuk', the Mi'kmaw name for Halifax, are asked to read through proper protocol composed by Dr. Imelda Perley on the Facebook event.

Perley, the former Elder-in-residence at the University of New Brunswick and instructor at the Mi'kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre, writes that a healing walk should never be called a protest.

"This is not our traditional word, we instead use 'Ikatomone' (eek-gut-moh-neh) which translates to 'let's guard' our way of life, our languages, our ceremonies, our rights to declare justice," she said.

Perley said other protocols include using sacred drums, and wearing ceremonial skirts and shirts to honour the First Nations' colours and pride.

It's also asked that people practise physical distancing, hand sanitizing and wear masks to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Attendees are also asked to wear their Indigenous regalia, gold and yellow colours, or rainbows.

Moore's catchphrase was, "stay golden," the event said, and shortly after she died a rainbow appeared in the sky.

There are healing walks in many communities this weekend in memory of Chantel Moore. CBC has permission from Chantel Moore's family to use this photo. (Chantel Moore/Facebook)

Police kill Indigenous man Friday night

A day before the various walks, police shot and killed another Indigenous person in New Brunswick.

Metepenagiag First Nation Chief Bill Ward said Friday one of his community members had been killed, but did not want to release the man's identity before speaking with his family.

Quebec's BEI is also investigating the shooting, which they said happened in the vicinity of Miramichi, N.B., which is about 32 km east of Metepenagiag First Nation.

RCMP were called at 8 p.m. local time to respond to reports of a person "possibly armed with a knife."

Officers reportedly found the person in a building with the knife and used a stun gun "several times, without success," said the statement.

The statement said the individual allegedly charged at police and one of the officers fired his gun, hitting the man, who was then given medical assistance and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

