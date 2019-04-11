CFL stadium talks in Halifax likely to continue

At least seven Halifax Regional Municipality councillors say they won't support a councillor's motion to end a staff review of a stadium proposed for Shannon Park that will be voted on at Tuesday's council meeting, which would mean the motion won't pass.

The $110-million stadium proposed by Schooners Sports and Entertainment for Shannon Park included different ways the municipality could fund the stadium and community sports complex, including taxpayers paying $20 million upfront, a $2 million annual contribution or a request to guarantee all the private company's loans.

Coun. Sam Austin needs two-thirds of council to support his motion.

The seven councillors who told CBC News they plan to vote against the measure are Steve Streatch, David Hendsbee, Tony Mancini, Russell Walker, Matt Whitman, Steve Adams and Lisa Blackburn.

Some of those councillors said they don't want to bail on any stadium analysis because they fear it would send the wrong message to anyone else who may want to partner with the municipality on a major project in the future.

Coun. Tony Mancini says he plans to vote against Coun. Sam Austin's motion, but it doesn't mean he's for or against a stadium. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Mancini said he believes "council owes it to all citizens to make a proper, wise and informed decision on the recommendation of HRM staff.

"Let me be clear, I am not saying we should move forward on a stadium. I am saying we should do our due diligence and allow staff to complete their work and come back to council with their report and recommendations in the new year."

Why Austin introduced the motion

Austin said he's read the proposal and concluded it wouldn't be a good deal for the municipality.

"There was that sinking feeling in my stomach when I submitted the motion on Thursday because it certainly is taking a stand," he said.

"But it is something that I think we're on the wrong path on this and it's my duty when I see something like that to put something forward and then have the discussion at council."

Austin said the cost of "just drifting on until the staff report comes back" is not free.

"Our CEO has indicated six months of detailed analysis into this proposal, so now that we know the broad strokes of the proposal, we need to have a sort of check in to say is this work that we should be focusing on at this time?" he said.

