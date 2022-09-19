Halifax modular units now home to 38 people in need of housing

People are now living in the Halifax modular trailer units that were purpose-built for those experiencing homelessness.

Over the past few months, residents have been gradually moving into the units which are located in the Centennial Pool parking lot along Cogswell Street.

"We actually started to move in some of the residents and staff in the middle of June and it's been a progression of moving people in and continuing to hire staff up until now," said Kat Stein, program manager for Out of the Cold Community Association, which runs the site.

There is space for 38 people at the location and Stein said while numbers fluctuate a little it has been "pretty full" for a while now.

The Halifax Regional Municipality completed work on the units and issued occupancy permits for them in May.

Out of the Cold needed to recruit and train the staff to provide the 24/7 support services at the site, which took time.

HRM expected people who had been living at Meagher Park in tents and shelters would be moving into the Centennial Pool modulars. The park is now fenced off. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

"There have been a few challenges to find the right folks who fit the role and have the experience but our staff team is looking really good," Stein said. "Each resident has a case manager. We also have our full-time overnight staff."

Case managers are there to help people settle into their new lifestyle, Stein explained, and offer support with navigating things like income assistance and health care needs.

Three meals a day are also provided at the site.

Each of the residents have a key to their own private rooms, some for the first time in a long time.

"It's a bit emotional to hear just how excited people are about having a door they can close behind them and lock and a bathroom that they have they're able to access anytime of the day or night," Stein said.

In Dartmouth, similar modular units housing 24 people are located on Alderney Drive near Church Street. Stein said those units have been life-changing for some people since they opened in January.

Former Dartmouth Travelodge project 'going well'

More rooms could be ready in Dartmouth by the end of November in the former Travelodge by the MacKay bridge. The building is being renovated into permanent supportive housing.

When complete, the new development will have space for 65 people.

"Things are on track, they're going well and we anticipate we will be able to move some folks in by the end of November," said Jim Graham, the executive director of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

The association bought the old hotel with help from funding from the province and Ottawa last fall. However it ran into a few issues early on in its overhaul of the building.

"We learned more about the building when we started to take bits of it apart and we were right in the middle of the quick rise in inflation and supply chain issues, so getting off the mark took some time," Graham said.

Electrical systems in the 1970s-built hotel needed upgrading and extra work had to be done to the flooring on all three levels after the old carpet was taken out.

The Dartmouth Travelodge is located near the Mackay bridge, just off Windmill Road. (Google Maps)

However, things are now progressing well in the building that is going to be called the Overlook, which is good news with winter on the way, Graham said.

"It will make a huge difference for those that are living outside for sure, but it will make a difference for everybody to have affordable accommodation with access to the supports they need."

As of last week, the association estimated about 700 people were homeless in the Halifax region, indicating the need for this kind of supportive housing model.

The North End Community Health Centre already has a team that has been developing a plan to provide services to people who will move into the old hotel.

"We will have daily nursing supports, addictions counselling, two staff on at all times providing supports as well access to physician care and we will have pharmacy coming daily to provide prescriptions," said Marie-France LeBlanc, the health centre's executive director.

Graham noted the help from the health centre as well as other community agencies, his own staff and all three levels of government have been critical in bringing the project to life. The Travelodge project is costing in the region of $11.9 million, he said.

Halifax regional council has estimated the cost of the modular units in Dartmouth and Halifax at $4.36 million.

