Sweet and salty: Donair cupcakes highlight National Donair Day

There have been donair pizzas, donair soups, donair donuts and now — donair cupcakes.

Customers lined up at Susie's Shortbreads bakery in Halifax to get a taste of the latest creation inspired by the city's official food.

"It's an interesting sweet and salty, it's a nice combination," said Porsche Hughes, a baker at Susie's Shortbreads.

Hughes said the owner of the bakery, TJ Peach, came up with the recipe inspired by the sweet and savoury wraps.

The cupcakes are made with donair meat mixed in vanilla cake batter, donair sauce in the buttercream frosting and sprinkles of candied donair meat on top.

The donair is Halifax's official food. (Andrew Vaughn/Canadian Press)

The cupcakes were created to celebrate the third annual National Donair Day, an event first marked by the Halifax donair shop King of Donair.

King of Donair is selling donairs by donation at their Quinpool Road shop with all the proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The business also hosted its second annual donair-eating contest.

The meat and sauce in the cupcakes are from KOD.

Hughes said there has been plenty of interest. She said the bakery made about 300 of the cupcakes and expect to sell out.

"We have an entire fridge filled with orders just for the donair cupcakes," she said.

The bakery said it will hold on to the recipe in case demand grows.