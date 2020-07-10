Stunting charge laid after Halifax crash where children weren't buckled up

Multiple charges, including stunting, have been laid after a Halifax crash where a driver going twice the speed limit collided with another vehicle.

Around 10 a.m. AT Thursday, Halifax police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the southbound lane of Dunbrack Street near the Highway 102 on-ramp, according to a news release.

Investigators say the driver of a small SUV failed to stop at an intersection while making a left-hand turn and struck a car.

The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene for injuries, but is expected to survive.

The car driver, as well as the four passengers, were also taken to hospital for injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Dunbrack Street was closed for about two hours while officers conducted the investigation.

Multiple charges

The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old Halifax woman, has been issued two summary offence tickets: one for failing to yield when making a left turn, and the other for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The car's driver, a 28-year-old Eastern Passage, N.S., man, was handed a summary offence ticket for stunting since he was travelling more than 120 km/h in a 60 zone.

He was also issued tickets for having having unsafe tires, and having passengers under the age of 16 who weren't in car seats or wearing seatbelts.

Police did not say how many children were present in the car during the crash.

