Halifax prepares to adopt new campaign finance rules

The new system working its way through city hall eliminates corporate and union donations.

Campaign spending limits $30,000 for council and $300,000 for mayor

Jack Julian · CBC News ·
Halifax regional council will restrict campaign contributions. (CBC)

Halifax council is moving forward with rule changes surrounding election campaign finance.

There are currently no rules or limits on who can donate to a municipal candidate or how big a donation can be.

The new system eliminates corporate and union donations. It also caps donations from individuals and how much candidates and their spouses can pay into a campaign.

The campaign finance bill making this possible was in its first reading today and was amended by committee of the whole. It was due to move forward to council later Tuesday.

Several amendments passed.

Under the amended regulations, campaign spending limits will be $30,000 for council candidates and $300,000 for mayoral candidates. That replaces a formula that accounted for the geography and population of different districts.

Individuals can give a total of $5,000 to council candidates with no more than $1,000 going to a single candidate. Individuals can give a maximum of $2,500 to a candidate for mayor and a candidate can self-finance to a maximum of $15,000, with help from a spouse.

All campaign donations must be collected after March 1 of the campaign year and 30 days after the October election. The same time limits apply to campaign expenditures.

Candidates who break these rules could face fines of $500 to $10,000 or up to six months in jail if a fine goes unpaid.

