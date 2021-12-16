Halifax café helps people with disabilities learn on the job

Bonnie Doward stands behind the cash and greets people warmly as they order hot drinks and baked goods at the North End Baking Co. and Cafe in Halifax.

"I make coffee. I get drinks for people. I get them cookies … I'm a jack of all trades," Doward said.

The café is the newest venture of Prescott Group, an organization that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find "friendship, community and success."

The organization has been around since the 1960s, but this fall it branched out and opened the café and a thrift store. The goal is to give people with disabilities the chance to learn on the job, and get paid a fair wage while doing it.

"It was just kind of the next move in our shift to becoming more focused on social enterprise," said Adrienne McCormick, an employment coach at Prescott Group.

McCormick works with the staff as they perform their duties and serve customers.

"My role … is helping our staff in the café learn various service industry jobs and roles and building on their skill sets so that they can eventually seek out and obtain employment in the community in similar fields," McCormick said.

The North End Baking Co. and Cafe in Halifax. is the newest venture of Prescott Group, an organization that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find 'friendship, community and success.' (David Laughlin/CBC)

Along with Doward, seven other staff work in the café. McCormick said she has seen immense growth in them since the new enterprise opened in October.

"They're working a lot on their self-confidence," she said. "And [outside employment] is slowly becoming a more attainable goal. They're seeing that as something … that they are able to achieve."

Doward said she loves coming to work.

"I wouldn't want it any other way. I love the people, new and old. I love the staff. I love the participants … it's wonderful," she said.

McCormick said when the café opened, they wanted to have an accurate hiring experience. They created a job description, held resumé and cover letter workshops, and then held interviews.

Participants at Prescott Group are encouraged to choose the career path that suits their interests and goals. Then, when they want to seek employment in the community, the community services branch of the organization supports them.

Adrienne McCormick is an employment coach at Prescott Group in Halifax. (David Laughlin/CBC)

Twice a week, the café staff put on a full-service lunch, with food cooked on site. There is also a bakery at Prescott Group, staffed by people in training and their employment coaches.

Recently, it switched to providing all gluten-free products.

"People with Down syndrome tend to develop celiac disease and gluten sensitivities at a higher rate than the rest of the population," McCormick said. "So in order to make it as inclusive a workplace and inclusive as it can be to the community, we have transitioned into gluten-free."

Grace McDonald sat down for lunch in the café for the first time recently, but has been buying the gluten-free baked goods regularly.

"Myself and my daughter, we both have lots of allergies and stomach issues," McDonald said. "This is probably one of the few ... coffee shops where you can go in and have something that's all natural ingredients, and it's the best I would say that I've had."

