Halifax cabling installer charged with sexual assault

Halifax police have charged a cabling installer with sexually assaulting a woman in an area where he was working.

Police say the 33-year-old Eastern Passage, N.S., man was working for Data Wiring Solutions in Halifax's north end on Oct. 22. The company installs cabling systems for commercial customers.

Const. John MacLeod said a woman called police to report that the man had sexually assaulted her. She did not know the man.

"We are not providing any further details to protect the victim," MacLeod said in an email.

The man will face the charges at a later court date, though that date has not yet been set.

MORE TOP STORIES