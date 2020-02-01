Halifax cab driver punched, robbed early Saturday morning

Halifax Regional Police responded to two separate robberies overnight Friday, one of which involved a Halifax cab driver being punched in the face.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers received a report of a robbery shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The release said a taxi driver reported driving a fare to the area of Prince and Argyle Streets from another address in Halifax. After parking the cab, the driver was punched in the face and the suspect took "a sum of cash" and fled on foot.

The release said the driver was not seriously injured and the suspect was last observed running up the hill westbound on Prince Street.

Police say they've identified an adult male suspect, but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Two suspects arrested after second incident

Earlier in the evening, police responded to another robbery on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax.

The release said officers responded to a business at around 9:15 p.m. after a loss prevention employee approached two males suspected of stealing products from the business.

One of the males threatened the employee with a knife before fleeing in a vehicle.

The release said police were able to identify the suspects, and they were arrested at a home in Halifax just before midnight.

A 25-year-old man from Dartmouth is facing charges of theft and possession under $5,000. He will appear in court at a later date.

A 48-year-old man from Halifax is in custody and faces charges of robbery, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES