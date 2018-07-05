Halifax businessmen denied anonymity in potential harassment lawsuit

A Nova Scotia judge has issued a strong endorsement of Canada's open court principle in a decision against two Halifax businessmen who wanted to remain anonymous in a potential sex harassment lawsuit.

"The applicants should know that I have heard and fully understand their concerns," Justice Denise Boudreau said in an decision delivered Thursday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

"However, I do not find that these concerns trump the greater principle here that is to be protected … That is to say, the open court principle."

Names not public

The businessmen have so far been referred to as "John Doe" and "Jim Doe" in court documents. Their accuser is referred to as "Jane Roe."

Jane Roe said she met the men through her work, and they coerced her into relationships because they were important clients of her employer.

In court documents, both men admit to the relationships. Jim Doe said he paid the woman for oral sex about twice a week for a period of years.

Both men say their relationships with Jane Roe were consensual.

But in April, Jane Roe's lawyer sent letters to the two men demanding compensation for sexual harassment.

In an anonymity application made Tuesday, the men claimed the threat of a lawsuit is in effect an extortion attempt because the only way to protect their privacy is to settle the matter out of court.

Otherwise, they fear their reputations would be harmed if they are mentioned in a statement of claim.

Boudreau said at this point in the proceedings, the court knows very little about the allegations.

"I have no way of knowing the truth of this matter at this point," she said.

She compared the situation of John Doe and Jim Doe with anyone named in a civil action or criminal prosecution, who are presumed innocent from the start.

"All defendants to a greater or lesser extent might wish to keep the allegations made against them out of the public eye. But that is not is how our system works. Our judicial system is based on the principle of openness and transparency," she said.

No to restrictions on media

Boudreau also denied a request that Jane Roe be forced to use pseudonyms if she ever speaks to reporters.

"It is not the court's role to police media interviews," Boudreau said.

The identities of John Doe, Jim Doe and Jane Roe remain secret for now. That could change if she files a statement of claim with the court.