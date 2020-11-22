Halifax businesses making big changes to curb COVID-19 cases

A Halifax dance studio hopes that temporarily closing its doors might slow the city's recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and keep it alive in the long run.

Some businesses outside the food industry are changing how they operate. This follows the lead of some restaurants and bars who have closed their doors temporarily, without being asked to do so by public health.

Haliente Creative Studio on Barrington Street offers salsa, bachata and other styles of classes, as well as social nights for people to practise their moves.

But owner Moses Diallo said that even while wearing a mask, physical closeness and the nature of touching hands while dancing increases their risk.

On Saturday evening, the day 22 exposure notices were issued by authorities, Diallo announced Haliente would close for the next two weeks.

He said even though staff and clients were following public health rules, it felt like a matter of time before someone contracted the coronavirus.

"It's not an easy decision, but it's one that makes sense and it's better we do this than have an exposure," Diallo said Sunday.

"Myself, along with many people, have vulnerable individuals in their families and … the risks are just too high at this point."

As of Sunday, there were 44 known active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Premier Stephen McNeil has singled out young people as driving the recent exposures. He said there are 18- to 35-year-olds going out when they feel sick, and in large groups without distancing.

New restrictions also start Monday, where residents in the Halifax Regional Municipality are limited to only five people gathering in a social group without physical distancing, down from 10.

Closing down 'is a sacrifice,' says business owner

When asked whether the government should mandate that businesses close for a short time to get a handle on COVID-19, Diallo said he's "all for it," since short-term pain is bearable if it brings a long-term gain of keeping the economy open over the next few months.

Diallo said they nearly didn't survive the last shutdown, when their studio was closed for nearly five months.

"The two weeks is a sacrifice that we made in order not to close down forever," Diallo said. "I can't afford to close down for more than a month."

The Freedom Kitchen & Closet in Lower Sackville has decided to stop clothing donations for now due to the community spread, while the Fall River Animal Hospital has returned to curbside appointments.

Many restaurants and cafés in the Halifax area have either closed entirely or announced over the weekend they are now only offering takeout and delivery. People are advised to check with restaurants before visiting.

Paul MacKinnon, CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, said Sunday he's heard a broad mix of feedback from members about how to navigate the current spike in cases.

Paul MacKinnon is CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission. (Steve Berry/CBC)

He said his organization won't weigh in on whether certain sectors should shut down again. But, MacKinnon predicted many owners will close on their own to protect staff and patrons over the next few days, just like in the spring.

"It's a business decision that the owner has to make. And if they think they're not going to get a lot of business anyway, in some cases, it may actually save some money," MacKinnon said.

Although it's a tough situation coming into the holiday season, MacKinnon said the timing actually puts businesses at an advantage because people will be stocking up on presents and gift cards no matter how high the case numbers climb.

Also, MacKinnon said most shops and eateries have active online stores or delivery models that they put in place during the first shutdown earlier this year.

"Hopefully it won't be as big of an impact as it was before. But of course, it's unchartered territory," MacKinnon said.

He said there's some "light at the end of the tunnel" with the recent news that vaccines are close to being ready.

