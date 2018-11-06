New
Halifax bus driver ticketed after woman struck in crosswalk
Halifax Transit bus struck a woman in a marked crosswalk on Portland Street on Nov. 2.
Woman, 52, suffered life-threatening injuries
A Halifax bus driver was issued a ticket Tuesday for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk after a woman was seriously injured last week in Dartmouth.
Halifax police said the female driver, 48, was behind the wheel on Nov. 2 when the bus hit a 52-year-old woman who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk in the 600 block of Portland Street.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.