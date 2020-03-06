Halifax Transit driver charged after denying blind man access to city bus

A Halifax Transit driver has been charged under the Blind Person's Rights Act for denying a man and his guide dog access to a city bus, Halifax Regional Police say.

A 58-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man and his guide dog were denied entry to the bus on Jan. 28, according to police.

Police have charged a 55-year-old man from Lantz, N.S., with discriminating "against any person with respect to the accommodation, services or facilities available in any place to which the public is customarily admitted or the charges for the use thereof, for the reason that he is a blind person accompanied by a dog guide."

He's scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

