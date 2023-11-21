Halifax bridge encampment catches fire, no injuries reported

A fire broke out early Tuesday at an encampment near the Angus L. MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, damaging two tents and destroying three others.

No injuries were reported.

Crews responded to a call reporting a fire off Barrington Street Tuesday morning, said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Dave Slaunwhite.

When they arrived, he said they found five burning tents "all within close proximity to each other." No one was at the scene and crews extinguished the fires.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency is investigating the cause.

As winter nears, and Halifax's homeless population continues to grow, there are fears that the number of fires in or near encampments may rise.

"Obviously people living in tents in winter months, it's not ideal for sure," said Slaunwhite. "It's always a concern for us."

According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, instances of fires involving unhoused people have more than tripled since 2021.

Prior to Tuesday's incident, the department said it had recorded 38 outdoor fires involving homeless people this year, and they believe there were likely others.

In the past month, two people died in tent fires in Edmonton and three people died in tents near Kingston, Ont.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says it regularly visits encampments to conduct wellness checks and educate residents about fire safety.

Officials say that has led to more fire extinguishers at some encampments and better fire-safety practices. But as the temperature drops, residents are again relying on open fires.

